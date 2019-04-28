Stephen Louis: Agrees to terms with Houston

The Texans are expected to sign Louis as an undrafted free agent, John McLain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Louis saw his 2018 cut short due to ankle surgery, but was still able to make 12 catches for 154 yards in five games for the Wolfpack. Projected to go undrafted, Louis will have to battle for a roster spot with fellow undrafted receiver Tyron Johnson among others.

