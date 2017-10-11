Stephen Paea: Decides to retire
Paea (knee) told Cowboys' coaches Wednesday he would retire, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Paea has been dealing with this nagging knee injury for weeks, but he only missed one game which was in Week 5. This was Paea's seventh year in the league, and he has also spent time with Chicago, Washington and Cleveland. Second-year defensive tackle Brian Price will likely see an increase in snaps in the wake of Paea's departure.
