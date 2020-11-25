Coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday that Sullivan underwent sports hernia surgery and will miss at least three weeks, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Sullivan was practicing both as a tight end and a defensive end prior to this injury. Carroll relayed that the rookie out of LSU will focus on tight end once he's healthy again.
