Weatherly (finger) was released by the Panthers on Friday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Weatherly signed a two-year contract prior to last season, but after spending seven games on injured reserve in 2020, Carolina has let the defensive end go. Tallying 17 tackles (seven solo) through nine contests, Weatherly will aim to lend a veteran presence elsewhere in the upcoming year.
