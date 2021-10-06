The Patriots plan to activate Gilmore (quadriceps) from the reserve/PUP list and release him Wednesday after the two sides were unable to come to terms on a restructured contract, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

While recovering from surgery to repair a partially torn quad, the four-time Pro Bowler missed New England's first four games of the season and was set to sit out at least two more contests. Before Gilmore returned, the Patriots were hopeful to work out a more team-friendly contract for the cornerback, who is due $7 million in base salary in 2021. By cutting him, the Patriots now have an additional $5.8 million in cap space, while the 31-year-old is now free to seek work elsewhere. The 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year's performance took a step back in 2020 before he sustained the quad injury in December, but he should have no shortage of contending clubs vying for his services once he officially hits the open market.