Tuitt announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday.
After missing all of the 2021-2022 campaign, Tuitt decided to retire after eight seasons in the NFL. The 29-year-old finishes his career with 246 tackles including 34.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, an interception and 13 pass deflections over 91 games.
