Stephone Anthony: Parts ways with Falcons
Anthony was released by the Falcons on Monday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.
Anthony suited up for Atlanta's first three preseason games, racking up five tackles, but was ultimately unable to stick to the roster. The 2015 first-round pick will look to latch on in a depth capacity elsewhere in the league.
More News
-
Falcons' Stephone Anthony: Joins Falcons•
-
Dolphins' Stephone Anthony: Demoted to second team•
-
Dolphins' Stephone Anthony: Team option declined•
-
Dolphins' Stephone Anthony: Practices without limitations•
-
Dolphins' Stephone Anthony: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Stephone Anthony: Hurts left knee•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Reviewing Superflex mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our latest Superflex league.
-
Don't want to draft list
Who are the players you should avoid at their current ADPs? Dave Richard shares his annual...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Go Get Goff
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy Ballage
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Rookies make Zero RB more appealing
Heath Cummings wrote about Zero RB last month but says the rookies are making this approach...
-
Fantasy football prep: Rookie RBs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.