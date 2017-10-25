Sterling Moore: Cut by New Orleans
The Saints waived Moore on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
A depth contributor in the secondary, Moore had appeared in two games for the Saints, logging three tackles. It's not expected to take long for Moore to find a new home, but no matter where he lands, he likely won't be in line for an abundance of snaps.
More News
-
Saints' Sterling Moore: No limitations at practice Wednesday•
-
Saints' Sterling Moore: Inactive Sunday•
-
Saints' Sterling Moore: Questionable for Week 4•
-
Saints' Sterling Moore: Available to practice Wednesday•
-
Saints' Sterling Moore: Will not play Sunday•
-
Saints' Sterling Moore: Limited participant Thursday•
-
Wentz, Dak, Watson rising in Dynasty
Heath Cummings updates his top-30 dynasty quarterbacks and discusses risers and fallers.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Parker improving
DeVante Parker could be back on the field, finally, while Martavis Bryant doesn't look likely...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Six teams are on bye in each of the next two weeks and the waiver wire isn't rich with free-agent...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...