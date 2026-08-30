Shepard was released by the Texans on Sunday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Shepard signed with Houston on Aug. 21 after trying out with the team, but he will now hit the open market again ahead of the 2026 campaign. The 33-year-old had a productive season with the Buccaneers in 2025, securing 39 of 53 targets for 371 yards and a touchdown over 13 regular-season contests while operating in a depth role. The wideout will likely find another suitor, but he hasn't exceeded 400 receiving yards in a season since 2020, making him an unappealing fantasy option.