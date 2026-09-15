The Jets signed Shepard to the practice squad Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Shepard failed to make the Texans' 53-man roster at the end of training camp after signing with the team Aug. 21. He'll get a fresh opportunity with the Jets, and he's a candidate to be elevated to the active roster for Week 2 against the Jets if rookie first-rounder Omar Cooper (ankle) is unable to play. Shepard appeared in 13 regular-season games for the Buccaneers in 2025, finishing with a 39-371-1 receiving line on 53 targets while adding four carries for 19 yards.