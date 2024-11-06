Weatherford (undisclosed) had a tryout with the Cardinals on Tuesday, Howard Balzer of USA Today reports.
Weatherford was last with the Rams in July of 2023 before he was let go due to a failed physical. Now healthy, the 25-year-old appears to be working to find an opportunity to get back into the league.
More News
-
Sterling Weatherford: Let go after failed physical•
-
Sterling Weatherford: Gets cut loose•
-
Bears' Sterling Weatherford: Healthy again•
-
Bears' Sterling Weatherford: Primarily a special teamer in 2022•
-
Bears' Sterling Weatherford: Won't play versus Minnesota•
-
Bears' Sterling Weatherford: Not suiting up New Year's Day•