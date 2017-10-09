Play

The Vikings released Ridley on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Vikings needed to create room for wide receiver Michael Floyd on the 53-man roster, so Ridley became the chosen casualty. Ridley was signed Thursday to provide depth in the absence of Dalvin Cook (knee), but the team is apparently comfortable entering Monday's game against the Bears with only two tailbacks on the roster.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories