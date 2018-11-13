Steve Ishmael: Added to Colts' practice squad
Ishmael was signed to the Colts' practice squad Tuesday, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.
It's been a busy week for Ishmael after he was released by the Colts on Nov. 9, and subsequently brought back by the team Tuesday. The Syracuse product is unlikely to provide any fantasy value in 2018.
