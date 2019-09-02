Steve Longa: Signed to Motown's practice squad
Longa signed a contract to join the Lions' practice squad, Justin Rogers of the Detroit News reports.
Longa, now in his fourth professional season out of Rutgers, did not survive final roster cuts ahead of the 2019 campaign. However, he's healthy after missing the entire 2018 season with a torn ACL and could still be working his way back to full speed. In 15 games during the 2017 season, Longa tallied 13 tackles on over 301 special-teams snaps.
