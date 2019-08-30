The Broncos waived Dunbar (ribs) on Friday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Dunbar exited Thursday's preseason tilt against the Cardinals due to a rib injury, so it's a positive sign that he was waived without an injury designation. He recorded two snaps on special teams with the 49ers last season, and will look to catch on in a depth capacity elsewhere in the league.

More News
Our Latest Stories