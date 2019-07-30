Steven Jackson: Retires from football

Jackson is retiring from the NFL, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Jackson is signing a one-day contract to retire with the Rams. The running back recorded eight straight seasons with over 1,000 rushing yards between 2005 and 2012 and was named to three Pro Bowls in his career. He retires holding the Rams' franchise record for rushing yards.

