Steven Johnson: Released by Steelers
Johnson was released by Pittsburgh on Saturday, the team's official site reports.
The veteran was let go in order to make room for the activation of L.J. Fort from the practice squad. Given his track record, it wouldn't be surprising if he lands elsewhere sooner than later.
Steelers' Steven Johnson: Headed back to Pittsburgh•
Steven Johnson: Let go by Steelers•
Steelers' Steven Johnson: Absent from injury report•
Steelers' Steven Johnson: Leaves Sunday's game with hamstring injury•
Steelers' Steven Johnson: Active for preseason opener•
Steelers' Steven Johnson: Re-signs with Steelers•
