Interim coach Romeo Crennel said Friday that he expects to elevate Mitchell from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Bears, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Mitchell has suited up for Houston's last two games, but he hasn't drawn a target while playing 14 offensive snaps in that span. Fellow practice squad wideout Chad Hansen, who is also expected to bump up for Sunday's game, has been substantially more impressive. Hansen had 101 yards on five catches last weekend.