Mitchell reverted back to Houston's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Mitchell was unable to record a catch, playing six offensive snaps and five on special teams. Week 13 marked the second week in a row that he's seen at least a few snaps.
More News
-
Texans' Steven Mitchell: Could work as No. 3 wideout•
-
Texans' Steven Mitchell: Promoted from practice squad•
-
Steven Mitchell: Returns to practice squad•
-
Texans' Steven Mitchell: Minimal role in win•
-
Texans' Steven Mitchell: Elevated from practice squad•
-
Steven Mitchell: Sticks on practice squad•