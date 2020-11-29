site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: steven-mitchell-returns-to-practice-squad | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Steven Mitchell: Returns to practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 28, 2020
at
10:18 pm ET 1 min read
Mitchell reverted to Houston's practice squad Friday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Mitchell played a handful of offensive snaps during the Thanksgiving Day victory at Detroit. The 26-year-old could rejoin the active roster next week with Kenny Stills (quadriceps) recently waived by the Texans.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
09/08/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
01/13/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
11/24/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
11/21/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Answer 7 questions about the big game for $1,000, winner takes all.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read