Steven Mitchell: Sticks on practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Mitchell signed with Houston's practice squad on Sunday, Tadd Haislop of SportingNews.com reports.
Mitchell appeared in just three games with the Texans in 2019, but he showed enough in training camp to stick with the team for a third developmental year.
