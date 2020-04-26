Steven Montez: Gets chance with Redskins

Montez is expected to sign with the Redskins as an undrafted free agent, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Montez was a longtime starter at Colorado and totaled 9,710 passing yards, 63 touchdowns and 33 interceptions while rushing for 960 yards in 45 career games. He figures to be competing with Kyle Allen for the backup job behind Dwayne Haskins, though there's also a chance Alex Smith (leg) could also attempt a comeback.