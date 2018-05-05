Steven Moore: Waived by Ravens
Moore was waived by the Ravens due to an undisclosed injury, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Moore never saw the field for Baltimore as an undrafted rookie in 2017. It's unclear how severe his injury is, but he'll likely look to catch on with another club in 2018, assuming the issue isn't overly severe.
