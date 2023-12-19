Sims reverted to the Texans' practice squad Monday.

Sims was elevated to the active roster ahead of the team's Week 15 overtime win over the Titans, operating mostly as a special teams option. He turned three kick returns into 71 yards while also returning two punts for 33 yards. Sims also played seven offensive snaps, catching one pass for no gain and turning one carry into a yard on the ground. The wide receiver's biggest impact may have come when he recovered a fumble let go by quarterback Case Keenum. Sims could be asked to return to the active roster again in Week 16 if Nico Collins (calf) is unavailable versus the Browns.