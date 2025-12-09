The Cardinals signed Sims to the practice squad Tuesday.

Sims reached an injury settlement with the Seahawks on Aug. 27 as he was plagued with a hamstring injury during the summer. The wide receiver has been cleared of injury designation and will join the Cardinals, making Arizona his first team of the 2025 regular season. With Marvin Harrison (heel) and Xavier Weaver (hamstring) questionable, as well as Greg Dortch (chest) on IR, the Cardinals have been looking for wide receiver depth to fill their ranks. Sims is a candidate for practice squad elevation ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans.