Sims was released by the Texans on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Sims spent the last two seasons with the Steelers operating as a return man and depth receiver, and he was working to earn a similar role in Houston. However, it appears the Texans will opt to go with Mike Boone and Tank Dell in the kick and punt return roles respectively.
