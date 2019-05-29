Stevie Tu'ikolovatu: Cut loose by Bucs
Tu'ikolovatu was released by the Buccaneers on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The start to Tu'ikolovatu's career has been stained by injury troubles, but that Tampa didn't release him with an injury tag suggests the USC product is healthy again after missing the 2018 campaign with a torn triceps. Tu'ikolovatu will now look for a new opportunity elsewhere in advance of team training camps this summer.
