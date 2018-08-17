Tu'ikolovatu sustained a torn triceps that will require surgery, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Tu'ikolovatu was waived/injured Thursday with a previous undisclosed injury. The 27-year-old will revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers, when he could once then become a free agent if he reaches an injury settlement with the Buccaneers.

