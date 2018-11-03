Storm Norton: Let go by Minnesota

Norton was waived by the Vikings on Saturday.

Norton was signed off the Vikings' practice squad last week and served as a reserve offensive lineman in his NFL debut against the Saints. The 24-year-old is a candidate to return to the practice squad.

