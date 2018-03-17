Williams was released by the Titans on Saturday, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

Signed to a three-year, $16.5 million contract last offseason, Williams made 11 starts in 15 games for the Titans, recording 20 tackles without a sack on 349 defensive snaps. The 2013 first-round pick has never lived up to his draft status, finishing with 29 or fewer tackles and three or fewer sacks in each of his five NFL seasons, despite playing at least 13 games each year. Williams will look to catch on elsewhere as a rotational lineman for early downs, while Austin Johnson could take on more snaps in Tennessee.