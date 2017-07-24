Graham signed a contract with the Panthers on Monday, Bill Voth of the team's official site reports.

Graham, who recently switched back to his birth name after going his whole career as T.J., is looking for a fresh start in the NFL after spending last year's training camp in the Canadian Football League. His best chance of making the final roster will likely come as a return man who can operate as a situational burner on offense.

