Green was waived by the Saints on Wednesday, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Green was promoted from the Saints' practice squad for Monday's game against the Colts, but his time on the 53-man roster was short lived. The 24-year-old is a candidate to rejoin the practice squad, assuming he clears waivers.

