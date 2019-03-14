The Seahawks will not extend a tender to Green, making him an unrestricted free agent, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Green's 2018 season came to an end when the Seahawks placed him on the exempt list with the designation that he left the team, so he was never expected to be tendered. It remains to be seen whether the 23-year-old will catch on with another franchise.

