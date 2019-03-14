The Seahawks didn't tender Green a contract for 2019, making him an unrestricted free agent, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Green's 2018 campaign came to an end in late October when the Seahawks placed him on the exempt list with a "left team" designation. The safety was never expected back in Seattle in 2019 and it remains unknown if he intends to continue his playing career.

More News
Our Latest Stories