T.J. Green: Reaches injury settlement
Green (hamstring) was waived with an injury settlement by the Colts on Thursday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Green sustained the hamstring injury in late August and was waived/injured at roster cutdowns. The 23-year-old cleared waivers and reverted to injured reserve, but can sign elsewhere after reaching the injury settlement.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
TNF recap, and the latest news
The Falcons looked a lot like their 2017 selves. For many reasons, the Eagles didn't. If you...
-
Bold Predictions for 2018
Our Fantasy staff makes bold predictions and award picks as the season gets set to begin.
-
What to do with Le'Veon Bell?
Le'Veon Bell is missing from the Steelers plans. When will he come back? Who knows?! Dave Richard...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Debating Mixon vs. Hunt for DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Kareem Hunt vs....