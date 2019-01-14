T.J. Hockenson: Leaves school early to turn pro
Hockenson will leave Iowa early in order to enter the 2019 NFL Draft, Mitch Sherman of ESPN.com reports.
Hockenson was a major force for the Hawkeyes last season, amassing 49 receptions on 66 targets with 760 receiving yards and six touchdown grabs. Now that he's turning pro, he figures to be one of the earlier tight ends taken in the draft thanks to his strong skills as both a run blocker and a pass catcher.
