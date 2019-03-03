T.J. Hockenson: Tests well at NFL Combine

Hockenson recorded a 4.70-second time in the 40-yard dash at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine.

Something faster could have taken Hockenson's ascending stock to another level, but that's not to say 4.70 is bad, especially considering it ranked seventh among participating tight ends. Hockenson also recorded a 37.5-inch vertical and 123-inch broad jump, both of which ranked second and help explain why scouts think he can become an impact receiver in addition to a sound blocker in the pros. At this point, it would be a shock if Hockenson doesn't come off the board in the first round.

