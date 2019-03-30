Lang officially retired from the NFL on Friday, Nate Atkins of MLive reports.

Lang, an Easter Michigan product, was drafted by the Packers in 2009. He spent two years as a reserve guard before earning a starting job. He ultimately earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2015, his final season in Green Bay, before subsequently signing with his hometown Lions. From there he earned a second Pro Bowl bid, but injuries finally caught up to him this past season, as the 31-year-old missed 10 games due to multiple issues. He was released by Detroit last month, and has now decided to call it a career.

