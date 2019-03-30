T.J. Lang: Officially retires
Lang officially retired from the NFL on Friday, Nate Atkins of MLive reports.
Lang, an Easter Michigan product, was drafted by the Packers in 2009. He spent two years as a reserve guard before earning a starting job. He ultimately earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2015, his final season in Green Bay, before subsequently signing with his hometown Lions. From there he earned a second Pro Bowl bid, but injuries finally caught up to him this past season, as the 31-year-old missed 10 games due to multiple issues. He was released by Detroit last month, and has now decided to call it a career.
