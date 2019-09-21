T.J. Linta: Works out for Pats
Linta worked out for the Patriots on Friday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.
The big takeaway from Linta's workout is that he's seemingly healthy after being waived by the Chiefs with an injury settlement May 28. Linta went undrafted out of Wagner in this year's draft.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 3 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 WR Preview: Patriots back in play
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 3 including...
-
Week 3 TE Preview: Who to stream?
Heath Cummings says there are almost too many Week 3 streaming options at tight end.
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...