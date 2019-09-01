Logan was cut by the Cardinals on Saturday, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.

Logan survived cut-down Saturday but then lost his job Sunday after the Cardinals made a slew of waiver claims. With the 2017 fifth-round pick off the roster, D.J. Foster is left as the No. 3 running back, while Andy Isabella and Damiere Byrd are the favorites to return kickoffs.

