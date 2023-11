Luther signed with the Patriots' practice squad Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Luther was cut from the team's practice squad Oct. 18, but he'll now get another opportunity with the franchise. The 23-year-old went undrafted in 2023 out of Gardner-Webb and had originally signed as a UDFA with the Jets in the spring, but he was unable to make the team's 53-man roster.