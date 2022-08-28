Vasher was waived by the Cowboys on Sunday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Vasher missed the 2021 campaign due to a meniscus injury but showed some glimpses of production during offseason activities in 2022. He secured two of three targets for 20 yards during the preseason, and it's possible that he lands a role on a practice squad this year.
