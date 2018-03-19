T.J. Ward: Looking to extend playing career
Ward (knee) wants to continue his playing career in 2018, Benjamin Allbright of 104.7 FM Denver reports.
The Buccaneers let Ward walk after the 31-year-old played the 2017 season under a one-year contract, racking up 43 tackles and three pass breakups across 12 games in a part-time role. It's true his play has slipped since his Pro Bowl days with the Broncos from 2013 to 2015, but Ward could still have something left in the tank and it's not advised to completely write him off in IDP formats quite yet. However, complicating his ability to sign with a team this offseason is the fact that Ward was arrested in January on a felony count of marijuana possession and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
More News
-
Buccaneers' T.J. Ward: Arrested Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' T.J. Ward: Exits with knee injury•
-
Buccaneers' T.J. Ward: Racks up nine tackles in Week 16 start•
-
Buccaneers' T.J. Ward: Starting in Week 16•
-
Buccaneers' T.J. Ward: Absent from injury report•
-
Buccaneers' T.J. Ward: Passes concussion tests•
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...
-
Cousins better off in Minnesota?
Tired of the Skol chant? Bad news -- Kirk Cousins' arrival in Minnesota should make the team...
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...