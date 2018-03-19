T.J. Ward: Looking to extend playing career

Ward (knee) wants to continue his playing career in 2018, Benjamin Allbright of 104.7 FM Denver reports.

The Buccaneers let Ward walk after the 31-year-old played the 2017 season under a one-year contract, racking up 43 tackles and three pass breakups across 12 games in a part-time role. It's true his play has slipped since his Pro Bowl days with the Broncos from 2013 to 2015, but Ward could still have something left in the tank and it's not advised to completely write him off in IDP formats quite yet. However, complicating his ability to sign with a team this offseason is the fact that Ward was arrested in January on a felony count of marijuana possession and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.