T.J. Yates: Officially retires
Yates has retired from playing and joined the Texans coaching staff.
Yates joined the Texans in 2011 and never saw more than a few spot starts while operating as a backup. He last appeared in a game in Week 17 of 2017 but went unsigned this past season. He ends with a career line of 2,057 yards, 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on 179-for-324 passing (55.2 percent) across 22 games.
More News
-
Texans' T.J. Yates: Mistake-free in Week 17 loss•
-
Texans' T.J. Yates: Overmatched in blowout loss•
-
Texans' T.J. Yates: Sidesteps concussion diagnosis•
-
Texans' T.J. Yates: Under evaluation for concussion•
-
Texans' T.J. Yates: Expected to start final two games•
-
Texans' T.J. Yates: Stifled by Jaguars defense•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
2019 NFL Playoff Challenge best lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Recapping AFC and NFC Championship Games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the AFC and NFC Championship Games to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...