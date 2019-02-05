Yates has retired from playing and joined the Texans coaching staff.

Yates joined the Texans in 2011 and never saw more than a few spot starts while operating as a backup. He last appeared in a game in Week 17 of 2017 but went unsigned this past season. He ends with a career line of 2,057 yards, 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on 179-for-324 passing (55.2 percent) across 22 games.

