T.J. Yeldon: Meets with Patriots

Yeldon visited with the Patriots on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Yeldon displayed versatility in four seasons with the Jaguars, averaging 4.0 yards per carry, posting a catch rate of 73.4 percent (171 receptions on 233 targets) and scoring 12 combined touchdowns in 51 games. New England's backfield is fairly set with Sony Michel in a two-down and goal-line role, James White serving as the pass-catching back and Rex Burkhead in reserve. That said, Yeldon's skill set would be a boon to that corps, if he signs of course.

