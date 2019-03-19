T.J. Yeldon: Still available in free agency

Yeldon, an unrestricted free agent, remains unsigned as of Tuesday morning, Eliott Shorr-Parks of 94 WIP Sports Radio reports.

Recent history suggests the market is unkind to third- and fourth-tier running backs, but Yeldon should have some value thanks to his ability to handle passing downs. The 2015 second-round pick averaged 3.4 receptions per game in four seasons with the Jaguars, while his 465 carries yielded just six touchdowns and an average of 4.0 yards. There are a number of teams that could still use a passing-down back, including the Eagles, Ravens and Packers.

