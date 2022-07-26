The Colts have continued to have a dialogue with T.Y. Hilton and it's a possibility the team could still sign him, GM Chris Ballard, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

Despite Ballard being open to Hilton returning, it seems unlikely given that he's not under contract at the start of training camp. It seems more likely that Hilton will retire. Even if he does sign with the Colts, he'd likely have a diminished role as veteran insurance. Hilton had just 331 yards receiving and three TDs in 10 games last season.