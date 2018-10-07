The Chargers waived McGill on Saturday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

With Corey Liuget reinstated from his four-game suspension, McGill was the odd man out. He didn't suit up with the Chargers this season. His history as a depth pass rusher could get him scooped off waivers, and the Chargers may look to keep him on their practice squad otherwise.

