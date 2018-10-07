T.Y. McGill: Hits waiver wire
The Chargers waived McGill on Saturday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
With Corey Liuget reinstated from his four-game suspension, McGill was the odd man out. He didn't suit up with the Chargers this season. His history as a depth pass rusher could get him scooped off waivers, and the Chargers may look to keep him on their practice squad otherwise.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5
-
Week 5 DFS Contrarian Plays
Philip Rivers and David Johnson headling Heath Cummings' Week 5 contrarian plays.
-
Week 5 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5