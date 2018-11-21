T.Y. McGill: Let go by Eagles
The Eagles released McGill on Tuesday, Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
McGill -- who played 30 snaps Sunday and recorded three tackles -- is once again looking for another opportunity. The Eagles had already waived him once this season before re-signing him on Nov. 6.
