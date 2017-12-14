T.Y. McGill: Waived by Cleveland
McGill was waived by the Browns on Wednesday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.
McGill logged one tackle in three games for the Browns this season. The Browns will replace him on the 53-man roster with offensive lineman Geoff Gray.
